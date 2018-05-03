The Carlson family has formed its own private investment firm as the Twin Cities dynasty, known for its business holdings that started with Gold Bond stamps and grew to international hotel and restaurant chains, moves into other enterprises.

Carlson Private Capital Partners said it plans to leverage "the family's experience, entrepreneurship and relationships" to make equity investments primarily between $20 million to $100 million to family-owned and middle-market businesses that are valued up to $500 million.

While the firm isn't limiting itself in terms of geography, CPC will focus much of its efforts in the Upper Midwest.

"The launch of Carlson Private Capital Partners represents an exciting new chapter in the Carlson family's mission of growing businesses to be a source of opportunity, job creation, and a force for positive change," Diana Nelson, Carlson Cos. chair and granddaughter of business founder Curt Carlson, said in a statement.

CPC Partners will be led by chief executive and managing partner Andrew Cantwell, a former partner at firm Norwest Equity Partners. Cantwell will be joined by partner Taylor Moore, also formerly of Norwest.

CPC Partners' office will be located in the Carlson towers in Minnetonka, where Carlson Cos.' sole remaining subsidiary, business travel manager Carlson Wagonlit Travel, is located.

The former Carlson Hotels, rebranded Radisson Hospitality Inc. after its sale to the Chinese conglomerage HNA in 2016, is located in the same office complex.

"I am thrilled to partner with Taylor to lead Carlson Private Capital Partners as we build on the Carlson family's storied legacy of investing in, operating and growing businesses," Cantwell said in a statement. "We understand it takes time to build a great business and will look to partner with management teams that are best served by a patient, flexible firm that can truly focus on what is best for business in the long term."

Twitter: @nicolenorfleet