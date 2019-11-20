A Brooklyn Park man charged in juvenile court for the brutal 2015 murder of north Minneapolis activist and artist Susan Spiller was certified Wednesday to stand trial as an adult in her killing.

Demetrius A. Wynne, who turns 19 Thursday, was 14 when he allegedly killed Spiller in her home in the 5100 block of N. Dupont Avenue sometime between late July 15 and early July 16, 2015. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent and one count of second-degree murder without intent.

Spiller, 68, was strangled, beaten and stabbed several times. Her cause of death was determined to be “complex homicidal violence.”

Authorities matched a fingerprint from the crime scene to Wynne, and found his DNA on fingernail clippings taken from Spiller’s right hand, the charges said.

According to the criminal complaint: Spiller had “ongoing issues” with neighbors in a home where Wynne lived at the time.

She was last seen walking her dog between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 15. Cellphone records showed that she made two 911 calls that evening about children next door taking the meter off a fire hydrant.

Police responded to her home about 8:50 a.m. on July 16 after Spiller’s son stopped by to drop off his child for day care. He called police after Spiller didn’t answer her door or phone, and after he saw an open window in the back of the home.

Police found Spiller dead in her bedroom. She was lying partly on the bed and a large amount of dried blood was on the sheets and floor, the charges said.

Spiller suffered “significant” injury to her jaw and had finger impressions on her neck.

No items of value were taken from Spiller’s home, and there was no record of anyone using her credit cards.

Police canvassing the neighborhood that morning spoke to Wynne’s mother, and Wynne identified himself to police, according to the complaint. Wynne and his brother allegedly told police they slept with the window open that night and did not hear any screams or disturbance.

Authorities got a break in the case last June when Wynne was arrested in Hennepin County on suspicion of threatening someone with what turned out to be a pellet gun. Since he was an adult, his fingerprints were entered into a statewide database, which police said turned up a match to a print from the kitchen window in the back of Spiller’s home.

Wynne allegedly told police last June that he had not been inside Spiller’s house, did not know her and never hung out in the neighborhood, the charges said.

A judge heard arguments in September about the adult certification, which prosecutors can pursue for juveniles 16 and older who are charged with murder, rape or robbery.

Sara Sandhofer, a Hennepin County probation officer, testified that the case should be moved to adult criminal court based on several aggravating factors: the killing happened in Spiller’s home, was carried out in a particularly gruesome manner and Spiller’s age and slight stature made her vulnerable.

“She wouldn’t have been a match for many people,” she told Hennepin County District Judge Tanya Bransford, who was presiding over the hearing.

A reporter attended part of the testimony in September before being asked to leave, because juvenile hearings are generally closed to the public.

Neighbors had told police that Spiller, a well-known community activist and artist, had been shaken by the confrontation she had the day before her death with a group of kids after she called 911 on them for opening a fire hydrant near her house.

It is not clear whether Wynne was among that group or if police considered him as a suspect soon after the slaying. Sometime after Spiller’s death, his family moved to a northwest suburb.