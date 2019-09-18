A juvenile court judge on Wednesday heard arguments about whether a teenager who was 14 years old when he allegedly killed a 68-year-old artist during a home invasion should be tried as an adult.

During the adult certification hearing, a prosecution witness testified that the case should be moved to criminal court based on several aggravating factors, including that the killing happened in Susan Spiller’s home and was carried out in a particularly gruesome manner. She also pointed to Spiller’s age and slight stature.

A reporter attended part of the testimony Wednesday before being asked to leave by Hennepin County Judge Tanya Bransford, who presided over the hearing.

The defense will present its arguments against certification at a later date. The Star Tribune is not naming the defendant because he hasn’t been charged as an adult.

Authorities still haven’t said what motivated the teen, now 18, to allegedly break into Spiller’s home in the 5100 block of N. Dupont Avenue sometime on the morning of July 16, 2015, and kill her before disappearing. Spiller had been strangled, beaten and stabbed so many times that medical examiners were unable to determine the exact cause of death, instead ruling that she had died of “complex violence.”

Neighbors at the time told police that Spiller had been shaken by a confrontation she had the day before her death with a group of area kids after she called 911 on them for opening a fire hydrant near her house.

It is not clear whether the teen, whose family lived next door to Spiller, was among that group or if police ever seriously considered him as a suspect in the slaying. Some time after Spiller’s death, his family moved to a northwest suburb.

His defenders say that before his arrest earlier this year, the teen had never been in trouble with the law and that he had been friendly with Spiller, with whom he would chat occasionally as she worked in her front yard.

For years, police had few leads in the case, which had captured the city’s attention with its brutality and seeming randomness.

Detectives caught a break in the case last June when the suspect was arrested in Hennepin County on suspicion of threatening someone with what turned out to be a pellet gun. Since he was an adult, his fingerprints were entered into a statewide database, which police say turned up a match to prints found at the Spiller crime scene years before. Citing confidentiality requirements, authorities would not say what other evidence, if any, linked the teen to Spiller’s killing.

He made his first court appearance on June 25.

Under state law, prosecutors can petition to transfer murder, rape and robbery defendants 16 and older to adult court, where sentences are often tougher.

Since 2000, 126 juveniles have been charged with murder in Minneapolis, according to records maintained by the county attorney’s office.

No timetable has been announced for a decision in the certification proceedings.