The driver who fatally hit a runner in a St. Paul crosswalk last week and was arrested has learned since the crash that he has brain cancer, a friend of the motorist said.

Mike Salovich said in a Facebook posting that Peter H. Berge “has primary glioblastoma brain cancer,” the most common primary form of the disease in adults.

Berge was arrested Feb. 22 on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs when he ran over 35-year-old Scott Spoo late that afternoon while running on Mississippi River Boulevard at Dayton Avenue.

Berge failed numerous police-directed roadside sobriety tests moments after the crash last Wednesday, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Ramsey County District Court a few hours after Spoo was hit. Berge told police at the scene that he hadn’t taken any illicit drugs or medication, the court filing read. A breath test revealed no alcohol in his system.

Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said that if there is more about Berge’s health collected by investigators, “we will include all the information” as the investigation proceeds.

The search warrant affidavit did not address what police said earlier, that Berge was distracted by his cellphone at the time. The filing did say the 60-year-old attorney told police that Spoo “stepped out in front of him and he did not see him.”

Scott Spoo

The search warrant affidavit allowed police to take blood from Berge for toxicology tests. Results are likely months away, authorities said.

Salovich, a longtime friend of the attorney, said Berge underwent brain surgery Monday and had one of four lesions removed for a biopsy.

While revealing the biopsy results Tuesday, Salovich offered no further details. Messages were left with him Wednesday seeking more about Berge’s health.

Berge declined to comment, referring calls to his attorney, who did not return messages.

Salovich said before the diagnosis was made that he has “no idea” whether the lesions contributed to the crash.

When Berge was asked immediately after crash by police about his health, he “stated he had no physical defects,” the search warrant affidavit read.

The first inkling that something was wrong with Berge’s health came when he was released from jail Friday, when he began having trouble with fine motor skills.

The search warrant affidavit noted that Berge had “eyelid, body and leg tremors” soon after the crash.

The court filing gave a detailed account of what led the officer to conclude that Berge appeared “to be under the influence of one or more substances” when he hit Spoo:

Certified as a drug recognition expert, the officer said Berge failed the standard eye test in police field sobriety tests, almost fell three times and failed another element of the “walk and turn” test, and almost fell when directed to stand on one leg.

“I terminated the test for his own safety,” the officer wrote.

The officer said he examined Berge’s mouth and saw a white residue on his tongue with a green tint that suggested “marijuana residue.” However, Berge said he hasn’t smoked marijuana in a long time and couldn’t recall the last time he did.

Berge’s wife, Debbie Sit, a prominent investment adviser and philanthropist, died in June 2015 after a 10-year battle with cervical cancer.

A memorial service for Spoo, of Woodbury, was scheduled for Wednesday in New Richmond, Wis. He was an avid runner and bicyclist who had worked for 3M for 11 years and was an engineer in the company’s stationery and office division.