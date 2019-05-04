A bicyclist is dead after a crash with a sport-utility vehicle on Hwy. 36 in Oakdale on Friday, the State Patrol said.

The bicycle was headed south on Hadley Avenue about 3:30 p.m. Friday when it crossed in front of a GMC Yukon that was eastbound on Hwy. 36, the patrol said.

The bicyclist, John J. Ewers, 51, of White Bear Lake, died at the scene. The driver of the SUV, Matthew John Turner of Mahtomedi, was not injured. The report from the State Patrol did not indicate who had the right of way.

Ewers was not wearing a bike helmet, the patrol said, adding that alcohol was not a factor.

Earlier Friday, a 24-year-old woman from Longmont, Colo., was killed when her SUV crossed the centerline on a southwestern Minnesota highway and struck a semitrailer truck head-on.

Amanda Lynn Walker was driving a 2006 Ford Expedition west on Hwy. 30 in Selma Township, in Cottonwood County, when it crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound semi driven by Todd Scotting, 48, of Chandler, Minn., according to the State Patrol. The crash happened at 11:07 a.m. Friday.

Walker, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Scotting was not hurt, the patrol said.