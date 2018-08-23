A bicyclist fell from a retaining wall after dark in New Hope and died, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the Midas auto repair shop on Winnetka Avenue at Bass Lake Road, to police.

A caller notified law enforcement about 10:15 p.m. that a man had fallen from the wall while bicycling, emergency dispatch audio revealed, but officers were unable to locate the rider.

Another call to dispatch came in about 10:50 p.m. disclosing that the manager at Midas was with the unconscious man, and officers arrived and started resuscitation efforts that were unsuccessful, the audio continued. The bicyclist's identity has yet to be released.

Police Capt. Scott Slawson, who was on the scene, described the wall as being 3 feet or slightly higher. He said that spot south of the repair shop was "very, very dark" at that time.

Investigators are looking into whether there were others with the bicyclist at the time he fell.