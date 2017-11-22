Authorities now have a name to go with the remains discovered in woods south of Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis.

Reidun M. Henrickson, 34, a woman with no permanent address, is the person who died, the Hennepin County medical examiner disclosed Wednesday.

The medical examiner’s office said that still pending are the circumstances leading up to Henrickson’s death and when that death occurred.

A man walking his dog late Sunday morning in Solomon Park was led by his pet about 40 yards into the woods, where he saw the partly buried body.

Investigators with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minneapolis Police Department needed roughly 12 hours to remove the remains and collect other evidence from the scene, located just north of Hwy. 62 and west of Cedar Avenue S., close to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Police spokeswoman Catherine Michal said the remains “were all contained in one area” and partly covered with more than just any leaves, debris or branches that could have fallen.

Police are urging anyone with information about Henrickson to contact them at 1-612- 692-8477 or by text to 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. Texts are assigned a number, allowing the source of the information to remain anonymous.