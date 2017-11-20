Gallery: Minneapolis Police presence and a BCA truck are seen near where a body was found in Solomon Park near Cedar Avenue and 58th Street in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Minneapolis Police presence is seen near where a body was found in Solomon Park near Cedar Avenue and 58th Street in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Minneapolis Police presence is seen near where a body was found in Solomon Park near Cedar Avenue and 58th Street in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Minneapolis Police put up crime tape near where a body was found in Solomon Park near Cedar Avenue and 58th Street in Minneapolis.

Gallery: A city of Minneapolis worker unloads equipment including lights and heaters for investigating near the scene where a body was found in Solomon Park near Cedar Avenue and 58th Street in Minneapolis.

Gallery: The press waits for information as the sun sets near the scene where a body was found in a wooded area in Solomon Park near Cedar Avenue and 58th Street in Minneapolis.

Gallery: A plane takes off near the scene where a body was found in a wooded area in Solomon Park near Cedar Avenue and 58th Street in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Minneapolis Police Sgt. Catherine Michal Police briefs the press near the scene where a body was found in Solomon Park near Cedar Avenue and 58th Street in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Public safety officials investigated in the evening at Edward C. Solomon Park in south Minneapolis Sunday evening, November 19, 2017 after a body was reportedly found in a wooded area of the park earlier in the day by a man walking his dog.

As authorities on Monday awaited autopsy results on unidentified remains found Sunday in woods south of Lake Nokomis, Minneapolis police are encouraging anyone with a missing loved one to contact them.

Police said a man walking his dog in Solomon Park was led by his pet about 40 yards into the woods, where he saw the partially-buried body late Sunday morning.

Sgt. Catherine Michal said investigators with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minneapolis Police Department needed roughly 12 hours to remove the remains and collect other evidence from the scene, located just north of Hwy. 62 and west of Cedar Avenue S., close to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Michal declined to address how long the remains might have been in that location, but did say “it was all contained in one area.”

The body was partly covered with more than just any leaves, debris or branches that could have fallen on it, Michal said.

For now, Michal added, “the next step for us is waiting for the medical examiner’s office to do the autopsy,” which should reveal the circumstances of the death, when it occurred and the person’s age, gender and identity.

The scene where a body was found in a wooded area in Solomon Park near Cedar Avenue and 58th Street in Minneapolis.

In the meantime, “we’d really like anyone with any information to come forward” and contact police.

“We don’t know how long the person has been there,” she said. “Anyone with missing relatives should contact us. ... Hopefully, we can bring some closure to a family.”

Tips can be submitted to police at (612) 692-8477 or by text to 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. Texts are assigned a number, allowing the source of the information to remain anonymous.