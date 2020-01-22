The former Hennepin County probation officer charged with luring a Minneapolis real estate agent to her death on New Year’s Eve is being peppered with questions about the case from fellow jail inmates, her attorney said.

Attorney Amanda Montgomery asked a Hennepin County judge to relocate her client, Elsa E. Segura, to a separate area in the county jail because of the unusual amount of interest she has attracted.

“She’s already had several questions and comments posed to her,” Montgomery said, adding that Segura is being kept in a “pod” setting with other inmates.

Segura, 28, of Fridley, made her first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon in the kidnapping and killing of Monique Baugh. Her bail was set at $1 million without conditions and $500,000 with conditions.

Segura is charged with one count of kidnapping for allegedly calling Baugh, a 28-year-old mother of two, and requesting a showing of a home in Maple Grove, where two male accomplices allegedly kidnapped Baugh.

Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu asked if Segura was being threatened. The judge noted that jail staff, not a judge, would have to address housing concerns.

Monique Baugh

Montgomery said she did not believe Segura, who survived the 2007 I-35W bridge collapse as a child, was being threatened.

“Some may consider them threats; I don’t know,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said afterward that she didn’t know whether Baugh had prior contact with any of the inmates through her work as a probation officer.

Two men — Cedric L. Berry and Berry A. Davis — are charged in the case and are accused of kidnapping Baugh from Maple Grove in a U-Haul rental truck.

Authorities have said that Segura’s romantic partner is good friends with Davis, who is good friends with Berry. Police have not addressed her partner’s possible role or whereabouts.

“This remains an active investigation and no further information is public at this time,” Minneapolis police said Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery argued for $50,000 bail, noting that bail is meant to ensure defendants show up in court, not as a punishment. She later said that she did not think Segura’s family could meet the judge’s bail amount.

“Ms. Segura did turn herself in yesterday,” Montgomery said. “She’s hardly a flight risk for this case.”

Segura worked for the county from June 2014 to December 18, 2019, according to the county’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Up until about a week ago, Segura also worked weekends at the Juvenile Supervision Center, Montgomery said. The center is a 24-hour “safe and supervised space” for minors between 10 and 17 who are picked up for truancy, curfew or low-level offenses, according to its website.

Cole argued that Segura’s previous job was a “strike” against her request for lower bail.

“If anybody should know better than to get involved in something like this,” it’s a probation officer, Cole said.

A man and woman who consulted with Montgomery after the hearing declined to comment. It’s unclear if anyone from Baugh’s family attended the hearing.

According to charges: Segura called Baugh and lured her to the Maple Grove home, where she was kidnapped. A masked man used Baugh’s key to enter her north Minneapolis home and shoot her live-in boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, several times about 5:40 p.m. The couple’s 1- and 3-year-old daughters were home at the time and were not injured.

Mitchell-Momoh survived.

About 6:38 p.m., police responded to a shooting in an alley a few miles away and found Baugh shot in the torso and face at close range. Her wrists were bound with tape.

Berry, 41, of Minneapolis, was charged earlier this month with one count each of second-degree attempted murder with intent, second-degree murder with intent, and kidnapping. He remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

Davis, 40, of Brooklyn Park, was charged last week with one count each of second-degree murder and kidnapping for his alleged role in the case. He was charged via warrant and remains at large.

The charges did not specify a motive, but a criminal complaint said the bloodshed occurred after Mitchell-Momoh, a rising rapper, had just signed a contract and was “flaunting his cash on social media.”

Mitchell-Momoh has said he did not know Berry.

