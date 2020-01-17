New charges filed Friday against a second suspect in the New Year's Eve kidnapping and murder of a north Minneapolis woman revealed previously unknown details: Two men conducted the abduction with the help of a woman who lured the victim to a house in Maple Grove.

Elsa E. Segura, 28, of Fridley, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of kidnapping for the abduction and fatal shooting of Monique Baugh.

A source confirmed that Segura had worked as a Hennepin County probation officer; it's unknown if she had connections to suspects in the Baugh case through her employment.

Segura is accused luring Baugh, a 28-year-old mother of two and Realtor, on Dec. 31 to a home in Maple Grove that was for sale, where two men kidnapped her in a U-Haul rental truck.

The charges against Segura paint a picture of a larger web of deceit involving several people who had allegedly tried to attack Baugh a day earlier but were thwarted when she arrived at the Maple Grove home with a second Realtor.

Baugh's live-in boyfriend and the father of her 1- and 3-year-old daughters, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, was shot several times in their north Minneapolis home as part of the attack, but survived.

Cedric Lamont Berry

Segura is the girlfriend of an unnamed suspect whom Mitchell-Momoh identified to police as someone who "wanted to harm him," the charges said.

Segura's partner is the "close friend" of a person who is a "close friend" of Cedric Berry's.

Berry, 41, was the first person charged in the case, and faces one count each of second-degree attempted murder with intent, second-degree murder with intent and kidnapping in the fatal shooting of Baugh and wounding of Mitchell-Momoh.

No charges have been filed against Segura's partner or Berry's friend.

According to the charges against Segura: Baugh received a voice mail from an unknown phone number on Dec. 29 from a woman named "Lisa" who requested a showing for a home in the 8300 block of Niagra Lane.

The caller said she wanted the showing "maybe tomorrow morning."

Baugh subsequently received several calls from the number and "found this very odd," the charges said.

"…She expressed to others that she did not know how this person obtained her personal phone number," the complaint said.

Police traced the phone number to Segura, whose voice was "verified by law enforcement personnel who were personally familiar with her."

The charges did not say how law enforcement personnel were familiar with Segura.

A search warrant executed on the phone revealed that it was purchased on Dec. 29. It was not used for any other calls between Dec. 29 and Jan. 3, 2020.

Video showed that Berry purchased the phone, the charges said. Berry's phone records showed that he received two phone calls and two text messages from his friend who is linked to Segura's romantic partner.

Berry's cellphone, his friend's cellphone and the phone used by "Lisa" used the same cellphone towers on Dec. 29 consistent with the location of Segura's Fridley home. The three were believed to be together between 4:39 p.m. and 4:53 p.m. that day, the charges said.

Segura allegedly tried to lure Baugh to the Maple Grove home on Dec. 30, but Baugh was with a co-realtor. "Lisa" called Baugh about 11:19 a.m. that day to ask if the stove was gas or electric.

Authorities allege that during the call, Berry's cellphone and his friend's cellphone were using cellphone towers in the area of the Maple Grove house.

"No one actually showed to view the house…," the complaint said, adding that Berry and his friend were scouting to see if Baugh was alone.

Jon Collins, a spokesman for Hennepin County Corrections and Rehabilitation, said the county had employed a probation officer by Segura's same first and last name from June 2014 to December 18, 2019. Collins said he did not know whether the former employee is the suspect in Baugh's killing.

Asked if anyone in his department had been contacted by investigators about the former probation officer and the Baugh case, Collins said, "It's possible, but I haven't talked to every employee … Being that it is an ongoing investigation, I don't want to make any affirmative comments on it."

Collins said he did not have immediate information about the former probation officer's personnel record, or, whether she had ever worked on cases involving Berry.

Jail records show that Segura was booked into the county jail at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday and held without bail, but was released from custody at 8:57 p.m. Thursday because the 36-hour hold on her had expired before charges were filed.

Segura was charged via arrest warrant Friday morning and was not in custody when the complaint was filed.

According to the charges against Berry: A neighbor's surveillance camera captured footage of Baugh parking her car at a Maple Grove house about 3 p.m. on Dec. 31. The camera also captured two suspects from a U-Haul rental truck later walking up to the house at separate times.

The home's garage door opened and one suspect walked out, positioned the U-Haul's cargo area to face the garage and re-entered the home. A second suspect walked out of the garage holding onto a third person, presumably Baugh. The pair entered the cargo area of the U-Haul.

The first suspect got into the driver's seat and drove away about 3:18 p.m., according to the charges.

The charges said a masked man entered the north Minneapolis home Baugh shared with Mitchell-Momoh and shot Mitchell-Momoh several times about 5:40 p.m. The couple's 1- and 3-year-old daughters were home at the time.

Baugh was then shot in the torso and face at close range in an alley a few miles away about 6:38 p.m.

The charges did not specify a motive, but search warrant affidavits tied her killing to a suspected drug rivalry between Mitchell-Momoh and Berry, while a criminal complaint said the bloodshed occurred after Mitchell-Momoh, a rising rapper, had just signed a contract and was "flaunting his cash on social media."

Mitchell-Momoh said in an interview that he did not know Berry.