A second young man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old outside a Plymouth apartment complex in November during a dispute over high-end fashion sneakers.

Hans K. Madave, 19, was booked into the Hennepin County late Monday on accusations that he played a role in the death on Nov. 14 of Yaseen T. Johnson, 17, of Albertville, in the 9700 block of N. 37th Place.

Madave, of New Hope, was charged Tuesday in District Court with two counts of second-degree murder. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Police have yet to disclose the circumstances leading up to Madave's arrest.

On Nov. 21, Augustus M. Sirleaf Jr., of Plymouth, was charged in District Court with two counts of second-degree murder. Sirleaf turned himself in to police on Nov. 17 after they publicized his name and photograph along with Madave's. Sirleaf remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail and is due back in court on Jan. 30.

The charges said Balenciaga was the brand of the shoes at the center of the rift. Depending on the model, a pair can retail for more than $1,000.

The criminal complaints against the two men implicate Sirleaf as the shooter. According to the complaints:

Officers arrived at the parking lot and saw Johnson slumped over inside a Buick SUV. A male told the officers he was the driver of the SUV and that he ran when shots were fired.

The driver said he and Johnson came to the parking lot to buy shoes. Two men were there and got in the SUV, the driver said. Sirleaf gave Johnson one of the shoes in exchange for half the money. Sirleaf asked for the shoe back, Johnson refused and was shot by Sirleaf, the driver said.

Officers located one of the Balenciaga brand sneakers just outside the SUV and the other on the front passenger floorboard.

Surveillance video from near the shooting scene showed two people getting in a Ford SUV parked nearby and occupied by a waiting 18-year-old. As the SUV drove off, the video revealed its license plate, allowing police to track down the driver.

The 18-year-old, who was arrested initially but released without charges, told police he drove Sirleaf and Madave to meet with Johnson and rob him. After Johnson was shot, Sirleaf returned with Madave to the waiting SUV and said he had no choice but to shoot, the 18-year-old said.