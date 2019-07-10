At least 140 people have called Hennepin County Public Health reporting that they got sick after boating in Lake Minnetonka over the long July 4th weekend, county officials reported Wednesday.

Of the 140 callers, 116 reported being near Big Island during the holiday and having similar symptoms of vomiting and/or multiple episodes of diarrhea.

Some callers have submitted stool samples for testing by the Minnesota Department of Health to determine the cause of the illness.

Hennepin County closed the Excelsior beach Tuesday after finding E. coli in the water there.

Consult the Star Tribune for further developments in this story.

KATY READ