St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will ask the City Council for $1 million more in public safety funds on Wednesday, after a tumultuous few months that have brought the capital city’s homicide total to a 25-year high.

Carter will give a presentation at the council’s regular afternoon meeting. It’s unclear what new policies or programs his proposal might include, though he traditionally has argued for a multifaceted approach to public safety that involves both policing and community investments.

Public safety comprises the bulk of St. Paul’s general fund. The supplemental public safety budget would add to more than $170 million that the mayor has already requested for the police and fire departments in 2020.

Council members will vote to approve the final budget next month. The additional money for public safety could affect the tax levy, which council members have said they want to keep as low as possible after years of double-digit increases.

