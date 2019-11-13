It’s been well over a year since Melissa Johnson’s 19-year-old son, Billy Robles, was fatally shot during a party bus dispute.

Surrounded by her neighbors Tuesday night, she said the shootings have only worsened since then and lamented that St. Paul youth continue “killing over nothing.”

“It’s too close to home,” said Johnson, who wore a sweatshirt depicting her son’s likeness with wings.

Johnson was among several hundred people who jammed into the gymnasium at Rice Recreation Center for the second of three community meetings about the city’s near-record-breaking homicides this year.

Turnout was so high that organizers opened another room for overflow. The final one is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Addressing the residents concerned about frequent gunfire in their neighborhoods, Mayor Melvin Carter told them it’s clear that the old strategy isn’t working.

Melissa Johnson talked about her son Billy Robles, who was 19 when he was shot and killed 2018.

“We need to blaze a new trail,” he told the crowd.

In the most recent homicide, Daniel Olvera, 20, was fatally shot as he sat in his car at Rice and Wayzata Streets on Sunday night. No arrests have been made in that case.

Olvera’s death marks the 30th killing in St. Paul this year — the most in 25 years. That tally includes a fatal police shooting. A record 34 people were killed in 1992.

Thomas Berry, 42, condemned the spike in violence but said it’s important to keep the numbers in perspective.

“As bad as it is now, it’s been worse,” he said, referring to the ’90s. He attributed much of the blame to recurring cycles of poverty.

Berry escaped the street life 20 years ago after getting shot for a second time.

“I didn’t want just to survive anymore, I wanted to live,” said Berry, of the Black Civic Network, an organization dedicated to strengthening black families.

He says having a child was a reason to turn his life around. Other teens don’t always hit that turning point.

Melody Her, 17, said she’s concerned about frequent images on social media of her peers flaunting firearms.

“It breaks my heart,” said Her, a senior at Community of Peace Academy, a charter school on St. Paul’s East Side. “There’s no awareness of how serious this is.”

Carter and Police Chief Todd Axtell have characterized the recent wave of shootings as an “anomaly.”

Axtell’s detectives have become so burned out by the pace of the killings, he said, that several officers from the local FBI Safe Streets Task Force are being temporarily reassigned to help the homicide and special investigations units.

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals Service all plan to provide extra resources to the city.

“The record number of homicides isn’t what keeps me up at night,” Axtell said recently. “It’s the thought of another family being ripped apart by gun violence.”

Homicidal violence is often concentrated in areas of high poverty and is “tragically and unfortunately unpredictable,” he said, adding that more than half the city’s homicides have been gang-related.

At the forum, the mayor mostly nodded and listened, promising to take everyone’s suggestions back to City Hall — where he said he’d submit a supplemental public safety proposal.

Community forum Third and final session at 1 p.m. -2:30 p.m. Saturday, Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Av.

His staff hopes to have that in the hands of City Council members by the end of the month.

“Because this can’t wait,” Carter told reporters after he spoke to the crowd.

“I’m really blessed to be in a city where a gym full of folks is willing to come out and not just be frustrated in their own homes,” he told the media. “We together can build — and will build — the St. Paul we desire and deserve.”