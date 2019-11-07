St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will host the first of three community meetings on public safety Thursday evening, one day after the city tallied its 29th homicide — the most in 25 years.

The meetings, focused on gun violence, come as Carter considers a supplemental public safety budget for the city, and St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell is now turning to the FBI for assistance. Axtell is expected to meet Thursday with U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, and local and federal law enforcement partners. Several St. Paul officers are to be temporarily reassigned from the local FBI Safe Streets Task Force to help inside the homicide and special investigations units. The FBI, ATF and U.S. Marshals Service all plan to provide extra resources in the city.

“We will never accept violence as the norm,” Carter said in a statement. “Building the safe city we deserve will require new, proactive approaches to public safety, which must be built together.”

The sessions, which are free to attend and open to the public, are as follows:

• Thursday, Nov. 7, 6:30-8:00 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 420 N. Roy St.

• Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6:30-8:00 p.m., Rice Recreation Center, 1021 Marion St.

• Saturday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Ave.

Twenty-five of this year’s deaths were committed with firearms, including one involving an officer. Axtell characterized those numbers as the some of highest he’s ever seen related to gun violence. On Wednesday, Da’Qwan Jones-Morris, 17, was killed after he was accidentally shot in the torso, according to emergency dispatch audio. He was a senior at Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights and co-captain of the school’s football team.