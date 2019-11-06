St. Paul police have arrested two brothers in a fatal shooting late last month in the Summit-University neighborhood.

The brothers, a 27-year-old man from White Bear Lake and a 33-year-old man from Oakdale, were arrested Nov. 5. and booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

They are suspected in the death of 28-year-old Shawn Jones of St. Paul Park, who was fatally shot Oct. 27. Police found Jones unconscious in the driver's seat of a car that had come to a stop at the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and N. Dale Street, just off Interstate 94, about 11:30 p.m. Jones had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Regions Hospital where he later died, police said.

It was the city's 26th homicide of the year. So far, the city has tallied 28 killings, the highest number in more than two decades.