One person was shot and killed Friday morning at a storage business on the border of Minnetonka and Hopkins.

St. Louis Park police arrested a man and a gun was recovered. Police aren’t searching for any other suspects and they didn’t say if the shooting was random. The victim was also a man.

A witness at a nearby business said he and others were told to stay indoors while police surround the area in the 2800 block of Hedberg Drive about 11:10 a.m.

The man surrendered peacefully, said a spokesman for the Minnetonka Police Department. They received help from several surrounding departments and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no danger to the public, the spokesman said. He added that they are now trying to determine the circumstances around the shooting.