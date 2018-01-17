As the Vikings start their week of practice in preparation for the NFC Championship Game, they’re giving Adam Thielen at least one day to take it easy.

The team's injury report listed him as being sidelined with a lower-back injury.

Thielen did not have a helmet during the open portion of the Vikings’ practice on Wednesday afternoon, indicating he won’t participate in the first session of the week. Thielen, who briefly left Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints and played 77 of the team’s 81 snaps, went through stretches and did some light jogging with the team before individual drills.

Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, who was limited in two practices with an ankle injury last week, was not practicing on Wednesday after playing only four snaps on Sunday against the Saints.

Safety Andrew Sendejo was taking part in individual drills after sustaining a concussion on Sunday against the Saints, indicating he has cleared part of the NFL’s concussion protocol. Coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday the safety will be “fine” as the Vikings head into Sunday’s game.