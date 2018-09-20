A 3-year-old boy who darted into traffic was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday morning in Minnetonka, police said.
The boy was running along the road when “he ran into traffic” at the intersection of Smetana Road and Feltl Road about 9:15 a.m., Minnetonka police said.
The boy, whose name has not been released, was in the care of a family member when the crash occurred. The boy died at the scene, police said.
An 80-year-old motorist was heading east on Smetana Road when he struck the boy. The driver is cooperating with authorities and it is believed he was not impaired, police said.
Few other details were immediately available as the investigation continues.
