A 22-year-old Champlin man was charged Wednesday with possessing nearly 77,000 vape cartridges loaded with high-potency THC that were confiscated from a Coon Rapids home in what authorities are calling the largest seizure of its kind in state history.

Valentin V. Andonii was charged in Anoka County District Court with two first-degree drug counts, one for trafficking and another for possession. Andonii remains jailed and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Many of the 76,972 cartridges holding the active ingredient in marijuana were seized Monday from a condominiumin the 3600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard and were in packaging illustrated with younger users in mind. Some sported famous cartoon characters or themes of sweet flavors.

Unlike legally purchased medical marijuana products that are tested by state regulators, health experts say the ingredients inside illicit vape cartridges aren’t always clear.

Packaging of the vaping cartridges had young users in mind. Credit: Provided by the state Department of Public Safety

The bust came amid a nationwide health scare triggered by nine vaping-related deaths, including one in Minnesota of a patient older than 65 who died in August after a prolonged hospitalization. Overall in Minnesota, state epidemiologists have counted 43 confirmed and probable cases of vaping-related illness and another 24 are under review. All 43 individuals reported smoking THC e-cigarette products, but many also used nicotine.

Authorities first got wind of the Minnesota trafficking operation in July from a confidential informant, who told law enforcement that the suspect “sells large quantities of THC cartridges, commonly in the thousands,” according to a search warrant affidavit.

An undercover officer from the Northwest Metro Drug Task Force purchased vape cartridges from the suspect while under surveillance by other team members, who then followed the man to the home. A search of the residence and nearby vehicles Monday yielded many of the cartridges in the garage but also in each bedroom and near the living room, according to a search warrant inventory filed in Anoka County District Court.

Also seized from the property were THC gummies, prerolled marijuana cigarettes, marijuana vials and more than $23,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency.

Court records show that the suspect has three convictions for drug-related crimes, two of them felonies. His most recent drug conviction has him on probation until March 2021.

Next-door neighbors were unaware of the arrest or the bust and described Andonii and his 20-year-old girlfriend as model residents who rarely, if ever, got deliveries. Neighbors say they had not noticed any suspicious behavior at the condo complex.





