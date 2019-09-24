Tens of thousands of vaping cartridges holding high concentrations of the active ingredient in marijuana were seized in Anoka County this week in what law enforcement is calling the largest haul of its kind in state history.

The seizure of 75,000 cartridges with THC went down at a home Monday, and a man was arrested, the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Tuesday afternoon.

Many of the cartridges were in packages illustrated with younger users in mind. Some sport famous cartoon characters or themes of sweet flavors. One called Fruity Pebbles shows a smiling Fred Flintstone. There are also packages titled Cherry Kush, Candy Land and Strawberry Shortcake.

Nine vaping-related deaths have been reported nationwide, including one in Minnesota of a patient older than 65 who died in August after a prolonged hospitalization. While the person suffered from an underlying lung disease, further review determined the hospitalization was due to a lung injury associated with vaping an illicit THC product, state officials said. The patient’s age is unusual; the majority of people hospitalized in Minnesota for vaping-related lung injuries have been in their teens and early 20s.

Overall in Minnesota, state health officials have counted 43 confirmed or probable cases of vaping-related illness and have another 24 under review.

Health officials have been trying to counter the rise in vaping, especially among teenagers who view it as a safer alternative to smoking and liked the fruit flavors. A new national survey found that vaping among high school-aged students doubled from 2017 to 2019 and that 1 in 9 high school seniors use e-cigarettes daily, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

Packaging of the vaping cartridges had young users in mind.

“Law enforcement and health officials are extremely concerned about the dangers of vaping,” read a DPS statement announcing the bust that netted the cartridges, which were shipped from outside the state. “Hospitals across the country and here in Minnesota have recently reported hospitalizations and deaths linked to vaping. In some cases, patients reported vaping THC.”

In Washington, D.C., a public health official said Tuesday that the number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. could soon climb much higher.

Anne Schuchat, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a congressional subcommittee that she believes “hundreds more” lung illnesses have been reported to health authorities since last Thursday, when the CDC put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases.

While the CDC has yet to identify a common electronic cigarette or ingredient, the illnesses, which resemble an inhalation injury, have helped trigger a swift backlash against e-cigarettes. A federal ban on flavors has been proposed by the Trump administration, and state-level restrictions are in place in Michigan and New York. Walmart ended vaping sales nationwide.

Further details about action by the Northwest Metro Drug Task Force are to be released later Tuesday during a news conference at the New Hope Police Department.

Among those expected to speak are New Hope Police Chief Tim Fournier, Assistant DPS Commissioner Booker Hodges, Assistant Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Daniel Huff, and DPS gang and drug coordinator Brian Marquardt.

Star Tribune staff writer Jeremy Olson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.