A Minnesotan has died from a vaping-related respiratory illness, the fourth such death reported nationally amid a growing U.S. outbreak.

The case involved someone older than 65 who died in August after a prolonged hospitalization, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday. While the person suffered from an underlying lung disease, further review determined that the hospitalization was due to a lung injury associated with vaping an illicit product containing marijuana-derived THC.

The age of the case is somewhat unusual, as the majority of patients hospitalized in Minnesota for vaping-related lung injuries have been in their teens and early 20s.

"One death from this outbreak is one death too many," Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. "We are working with our partners around the state and the nation to find out everything we can as quickly as we can to prevent additional illnesses and deaths."

The state announcement on Friday came as federal health authorities discouraged all vaping and e-cigarette usage until they could identify the specific chemicals or components that have caused 215 confirmed and an additional 235 suspected respiratory injuries. Three other deaths have been confirmed in Illinois, Indiana and Oregon.

"As of now, [refraining from vaping] is the primary means of preventing this severe lung disease," said Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman, who is leading the lung injury response for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health authorities in Illinois and Wisconsin published their findings of the first 53 cases of vaping-related lung injuries. Most had used vaping products containing marijuana-derived THC, but others had also used nicotine-based products.

A few had only used nicotine-based products, adding to the mystery of what exactly has caused healthy teenagers and young adults to suffer such severe injuries that they needed hospitalizations and often intensive care. A third of the patients in those two states have needed respirators to maintain adequate breathing.

The reports match the experiences in Minnesota, where health authorities have reported 17 confirmed or probable vaping-related injury cases, and are investigating another 15. In Minnesota, interviews with eight of the patients showed that all had vaped THC compounds.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has amassed 120 samples of vaping products used by teens and young adults who suffered injuries. The agency is at a "critical fact-gathering stage" in its efforts to identify the specific injury causing chemicals, said Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products.

He encouraged state agencies to continue to send in samples and the public to report injury-causing or defective tobacco products to www.safetyreporting.hhs.gov.

"FDA is going to leave no stone unturned," he said.

Some state health investigators are looking closely at vitamin E acetates found in vaping products of some injured young adults, but those compounds have not been found in all cases, federal health officials said. Additives that thicken vaping compounds are suspected as well.

Zeller encouraged people to "think twice" before vaping, especially any cartridges that they buy off the street or that are mixtures of compounds.

Many injured teens and young adults in Minnesota and across the country have suffered a noninfectious form of pneumonia, lipoid pneumonia, that occurs when the lungs are invaded by oils or lipoid-containing substances.