A mother and son arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a St. Paul bicyclist have been released from jail because police have yet to collect enough evidence to pursue charges.

Meanwhile, police said Wednesday, they are still looking for the SUV that ran a red light and struck 52-year-old Jose Hernandez Solano on Nov. 26 shortly after midnight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and W. 7th Street. He died Dec. 7 at Regions Hospital.

A 28-year-old St. Paul man suspected of being the driver was arrested Friday, and a 47-year-old South St. Paul woman who owns the SUV was arrested Saturday.

However, the absence of charges within days meant they were released “pending further investigation,” said Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

Ernster said investigators remain focused on the case and hope to “get the pieces to the puzzle that we need” to have charges filed by the Ramsey County attorney’s office.

A major missing piece is the SUV that hit Solano as he rode home from work at Brasa Rotisserie, a restaurant about 1¼ miles to the west on Grand.

The vehicle, a 2008 to 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, is “platinum sage metallic” in color. However, the SUV has a green tint and could look silver, gray or beige in certain light. The rims were also painted a flat black. The SUV, which fled west on W. 7th, likely has front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the case can call the investigator at 651-266-5727 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if anonymity is desired.

Hernandez Solano had lived in the United States, working to support his family in Mexico, for about 17 years. Brasa hired him about a year ago.