A St. Paul restaurant is saying that it was one of its employees bicycling home from work who was run over and severely injured early Sunday by an SUV driver who fled the scene.

Authorities are on the lookout for the vehicle and driver who went through a red light near downtown at W. 7th Street and Grand Avenue about 12:10 a.m. and hit the cyclist.

"We are so very sad to share one of our own was stuck last night leaving work on Grand Avenue," a posting on the Facebook page for Brasa Rotisserie read.

The employee, identified in the posting only as Jose H., had finished his shift at the restaurant on Grand between Avon and Grotto streets and left on his bike. The crash occurred about 1¼ miles to the east at the well-traveled intersection.

"After undergoing a series of surgeries today, Jose remains in critical condition in [Regions Hospital]," the posting late Sunday continued.

Police said in a statement Sunday that they were working to confirm the identity of the victim, who was left "unconscious, unresponsive and suffering from grave injuries" in a lane of traffic of W. 7th.

The restaurant also made a plea for anyone who witnessed the collision or has access to security footage from the area to contact police.

Police say they are looking for the driver of a tan or beige SUV and the vehicle, which likely has front-end damage. The SUV fled west on W. 7th, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call police at 651-291-1111.