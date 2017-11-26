An SUV driver ran a red light, struck a bicyclist late at night at a well-traveled intersection near downtown St. Paul and fled the scene, leaving the victim fighting for his life, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 12:10 a.m. Sunday at W. 7th Street and Grand Avenue, according to police.

Officers arrived to find the man in a lane of traffic on westbound W. 7th, police added.

“The victim was unconscious, unresponsive and suffering from grave injuries,” a statement from police read. He was taken by Fire Department paramedics to Regions Hospital, where he was in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

Authorities have yet to identify the bicyclist and are trying to locate anyone who might know his name.

Police say they are looking for the driver of the tan or beige SUV and the vehicle, which likely has front-end damage. The SUV fled west on 7th, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Citing witnesses, police gave this account of the collision: The man was on his bicycle, equipped with a light, and entered the intersection with the right of way. The SUV driver ran the red light, hit the bicyclist and kept going.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, its driver or the victim’s identity is asked to police 651-291-1111.