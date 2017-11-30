Police have released surveillance images showing an SUV and a bicyclist seconds before the vehicle ran a red light, hitting and gravely injuring the rider late at night in a well-traveled St. Paul intersection.

The driver remains a fugitive.

Authorities also now have a description of the SUV that ran over Jose Hernandez Solano, 52, of St. Paul, about 12:10 a.m. Sunday at Grand Avenue and W. 7th Street, just to the west of downtown. He was riding from his job at Brasa Rotisserie about 1¼ miles to the west on Grand.

The SUV is a Hyundai Santa Fe, ranging in model year from 2008 to 2010. Police said in a Facebook posting that the vehicle's color is platinum sage metallic but "could look light green, silver or beige, depending on the lighting." It also has dark-colored rims.

The collision left the SUV with front-end damage and no passenger-side mirror, police added.

"We need your help," the police Facebook posting Wednesday read, addressing the public. "The driver stopped briefly and then sped away, leaving the victim to fight for his life."

This surveillance image captured the bicyclist,at right, just before he was run over.

Police spokesman Steve Linders said Thursday morning that "several people have come forward with information" since the images and other information went on Facebook late Wednesday.

"Social media has been a productive tool for us in the past," Linders added, "helping investigators identify robbery and assault suspects, locate missing people and gather information."

Friends, family and supporters say his family is preparing for Solano not to survive. A Regions Hospital spokeswoman said Thursday morning that Solano was in critical condition.

Relative Kyle Chamblin told the Star Tribune late Tuesday that Solano's head and spinal injuries are so severe that "he's brain dead right now." A day earlier, Chamblin said "doctors cannot save him" and the family will soon "have to give Jose back to God."

Solano's restaurant co-workers established a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical, potential funeral expenses and to help cover the costs of relatives traveling to be by Solano's side. More than $13,000 has been raised as of late Thursday morning.

He had finished his shift at the restaurant on Grand between Avon and Grotto streets and left on his bike.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call police at 651-291-1111.