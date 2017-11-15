Gallery: The three-story Six Quebec penthouse at night.

Gallery: Twilight view of the three-story penthouse in the Six Quebec building.

Gallery: The second bedroom suite on the top story has a wall of glass.

Gallery: Bird's eye view of the three-story penthouse at 6th St. and Marquette Av. in downtown MInneapolis.

Gallery: Heated Italian marble floors, walk-in shower and coffee bar in the master bedroom.

Gallery: The master suite floor is red tooled leather and steps out to the 8th floor balcony.

Gallery: A view of the Rand Tower from the 7th floor patio.

Gallery: The den has a cork floor, gas fireplace and built-in audio system.

Gallery: The gourmet chef kitchen features three different Italian marble countertops, a six-burner cooktop, three ovens and two SubZero refrigerators.

Gallery: The Italian villa-inspired spaces feature Old World plaster-finish walls and a vaulted barrel ceiling.

Gallery: The Wells Fargo building, Westin Hotel and RBC Tower at sunset from the patio of the Six Quebec rooftop condo.

Gallery: Three-story penthouse condo in the Six Quebec building offers skyscraper views for $2.25 million.

Stand in front of Oceanaire restaurant at 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis, and look up.

That green glass cube on the roof of Six Quebec building is the top of Larry and Caryl Abdo’s three-level penthouse.

The couple’s neighborhood is the skyways. Their entertainment is the nearby restaurants, theaters and museums.

The Abdos host rooftop soirees on a spacious stone patio nestled among the skyscrapers in the heart of downtown.

“You’re part of the skyline,” said Larry. “It’s magical.”

In 2003, the Abdos were walking through the downtown skyways and saw a “For Sale” sign inside a nondescript stone building. Built in 1948, it once housed Minnesota Federal Savings and Loan, and was empty on the corner of S. 6th St. and Marquette Av.

The Wells Fargo building, Westin Hotel and RBC Tower at sunset from the patio of the Six Quebec rooftop condo.

“I called my broker and told him to buy the building,” said Larry, a real estate developer. His company, Abdo Market House, converted the space into 21 residences inside the newly named Six Quebec condominium building.

And the couple reserved the top three floors — seven, eight and nine — for their own 3,780-square-foot urban home. The Wells Fargo skyscraper, Rand Tower and the Westin Hotel are their neighbors.

When Larry was growing up, he loved 1960s Frank Sinatra movies. “I always wanted to live in a New York penthouse like Frank Sinatra in ‘Come Blow Your Horn,’ ” he said.

Their friend and designer, Candace McCloskey of MCM Interiors in Arden Hills, created the Italian villa-inspired spaces, with Old World plaster-finish walls, chandeliers and sconces. The living room is embellished with a vaulted barrel ceiling, and Italian marble covers the foyer floor, kitchen countertops and bathroom vanities.

Today, Crown Bank and Larry’s work office are on the main floor. “It’s a 15-second elevator ride from my office to my house,” he said.

Up on the roof, the Abdos can see the sun setting behind the skyscrapers, and watch the fireworks during Minnesota Twins games.

“It’s not a river or mountain view,” said Larry. “It’s a real downtown, New York-type of view.”

Other features:

• The three-level penthouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

• The gourmet chef kitchen features three different Italian marble countertops, a six-burner cooktop, three ovens and two SubZero refrigerators.

• Master suite steps out to a balcony on the eighth floor, which faces sunset views.

• Master bathroom features heated Italian marble floor, double sinks and coffee bar with a refrigerator.

• A private entrance and elevator to every level.

Luke Juhl 651-403-3189 and Mickey Pickett 651-238-8828 of Patriot Realty, have the listing .