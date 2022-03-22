Za'Darius Smith's visit with the Vikings lasted nearly 24 hours, ending in an agreement for the former Packers pass rusher to sign with Minnesota, according to two league sources with knowledge of the deal.

Smith's deal is worth three years and up to $47 million, according to two league sources, as Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah forked up the cash to bolster the team's defense. Depending on how the deal is structured, the Vikings may have to clear salary cap space to fit in Smith, the two-time Pro Bowler.

The Vikings now have a potent pass rush between Smith and defensive end Danielle Hunter, who had an $18 million roster bonus guaranteed last weekend. They're expected to bookend the edges of coordinator Ed Donatell's 3-4 scheme as the defense transitions from a longtime 4-3 front under former coach Mike Zimmer.

Smith is coming off September back surgery that limited him to only one game for the Packers last season. He had 26 sacks between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, when new Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine was Green Bay's defensive coordinator. The Vikings also hired Smith's former position coach in Green Bay, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, to the same role in Minnesota.

Smith's single-game career high came against the Vikings when he had 3.5 sacks at U.S. Bank Stadium in December 2019.