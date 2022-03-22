Quarterback Sean Mannion agreed to return to the Vikings on a one-year deal, his agent Andrew Kessler confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Mannion, who turns 30 next month, will remain in Minnesota for a fourth straight season as a veteran backup to Kirk Cousins. After spending last year's preseason with the Seahawks, Mannion was released and returned to the Vikings just before the season opener. He made his third career start in the Jan. 2 loss at Green Bay, where Cousins was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19, and completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Mannion hasn't played under new Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, but he was originally drafted by the Rams as a 2015 third-round pick and spent two seasons as a backup under Rams coach Sean McVay, whom O'Connell credits for preparing him as a first-time head coach.

O'Connell has referenced dabbling as a player-coach, of sorts, in his own career as a backup quarterback, and Mannion is often credited for his knowledge and aid in weekly game planning with Cousins.

Mannion's expected re-signing will keep the Vikings' quarterback depth chart intact from last season, including second-year Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley, who spent last year on injured reserve due to a back injury.