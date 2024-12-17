Yankees agree to acquire Cody Bellinger from Cubs for pitcher Cody Poteet, AP source says

The 29-year-old Bellinger, whose father Clay helped the Yankees win World Series titles in 1999 and 2000, is owed $27.5 million in 2025 under the first of two player options as part of an $80 million, three-year contract. The two-time All-Star also has a $25 million player option for 2026 with a $5 million buyout that would be payable in equal installments on Jan. 15, 2026, and Jan. 15, 2027.