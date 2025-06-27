Sports

Hlongwane and Minnesota United visit the New York Red Bulls

Minnesota United FC (9-4-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (8-7-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

The Associated Press
June 27, 2025 at 6:16AM

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +118, Minnesota United FC +222, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Bongokuhle Hlongwane leads Minnesota United into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls after scoring two goals against the Houston Dynamo.

The Red Bulls are 7-1-1 at home. The Red Bulls have a 5-0-1 record in games they score two goals.

United is 4-2-3 in road games. Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with eight goals. United has scored 31.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has 10 goals for the Red Bulls. Mohammed Sofo has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored eight goals with four assists for United. Hlongwane has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 5-4-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

United: 5-3-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Roald Mitchell (injured), Omar Valencia (injured), Wiktor Bogacz (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Marcelo Morales (injured), Dylan Nealis (injured).

United: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi (injured), Dayne St. Clair (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured), Carlos Harvey (injured), Samuel Shashoua (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Hlongwane and Minnesota United visit the New York Red Bulls

