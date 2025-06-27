Hlongwane and Minnesota United visit the New York Red Bulls

Minnesota United FC (9-4-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (8-7-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +118, Minnesota United FC +222, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Bongokuhle Hlongwane leads Minnesota United into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls after scoring two goals against the Houston Dynamo.
The Red Bulls are 7-1-1 at home. The Red Bulls have a 5-0-1 record in games they score two goals.
United is 4-2-3 in road games. Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with eight goals. United has scored 31.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has 10 goals for the Red Bulls. Mohammed Sofo has scored four goals over the last 10 games.