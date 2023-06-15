Diminished air quality in the Twin Cities, caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting over Minnesota, affected two events Wednesday.
Canterbury Park officials called off live racing for the night in Shakopee following the third race. In Eagan, the Minnesota Aurora soccer team moved its game vs. Green Bay indoors, played without fans in attendance. The Aurora won 5-0.
