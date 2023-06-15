CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
1 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,720.
3 • West Bay (Murray) 38.00 15.80 10.00
1 • Water to Wine (Harr) 4.00 3.40
7 • Burn Boss (Glass) 15.00
Time: 1:19.59. Exacta: 3-1, $70.90. Trifecta: 3-1-7, $1,827.65. Superfecta: 3-1-7-4, $1,511.45.
2 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $25,000.
5 • Gypsy Wife (Hernandez) 5.00 2.80 2.20
6 • Intense Company (Bridgmohan) 3.60 2.80
1 • Latin Nikkita (Roman) 2.80
Time: 1:41.50. Exacta: 5-6, $7.80. Trifecta: 5-6-1, $11.85. Superfecta: 5-6-1-4, $4.85. Daily Double: 3-5, $45.70.
3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,180.
3 • Fury Kap (Berrios-Lopez) 3.40 2.20 2.10
1 • Ghost Stalker (Roman) 5.40 3.00
4 • Make Noise (Harr) 3.20
Time: 1:37.64. Exacta: 3-1, $7.20. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $11.55. Daily Double: 5-3, $3.90.
Total handle: $252,628. Live handle: $27,200.
Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 1-3 (.333). Totals: 28-71 (.394). Lock of the day: 6-9 (.667).