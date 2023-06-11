Minnesota Aurora remained unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over second-place Chicago City SC on Sunday.
Aurora (6-0) scored three times in the first half in the road game to remain atop the USL W League Heartland Division.
Makenzie Langdok, Mariah Nguyen and Hannah Adler scored for Aurora, while Carol Soto had Chicago City's goal.
Aurora faces Green Bay on June 14 at TCO Stadium.
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Martin Truex Jr. surges to 4th career Sonoma Raceway victory
Martin Truex Jr. won at Sonoma Raceway for the fourth time in his career Sunday, passing Chase Elliott for the lead after a final-stage restart and holding off Kyle Busch for his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.
Sports
Athletics complete their first series sweep with 8-6 victory over Brewers
If only the Oakland Athletics played in the NL Central, they might not be on pace to have one of the worst seasons in modern history.
Sports
Phoenix Mercury make travel 'adjustments' following airport incident with Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard had one goal before taking the court Sunday.
Sports
De La Cruz flashes speed, sparks Reds over Cardinals 4-3
A day after Elly De La Cruz jokingly dubbed himself ''the fastest man in the world," the rookie backed it up in the series finale with St. Louis.
Sports
De La Cruz hits 2-run double as Miami Marlins rally past Chicago White Sox 6-5
While the Miami Marlins were putting together another dramatic rally, Bryan De La Cruz started clamoring for an opportunity in a big moment.