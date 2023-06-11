Minnesota Aurora remained unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over second-place Chicago City SC on Sunday.

Aurora (6-0) scored three times in the first half in the road game to remain atop the USL W League Heartland Division.

Makenzie Langdok, Mariah Nguyen and Hannah Adler scored for Aurora, while Carol Soto had Chicago City's goal.

Aurora faces Green Bay on June 14 at TCO Stadium.