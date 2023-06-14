Smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting into Minnesota is making for a bad air day across the northern half of the state, while high levels of ozone could make it hard to breathe across the metro area and a portion of southeastern Minnesota.

The pollutants creating a hazy sky have prompted the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to issue an air quality alert in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Twin Cities, Rochester and the Prairie Island Indian Community.

A separate alert is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday in an area north of a line from Ortonville to Alexandria to Brainerd to near Duluth, the MPCA said.

Air quality levels will reach the unhealthy Orange level, the third-highest on the six-level scale in both areas, the MPCA said.

Ozone is produced on hot, sunny days by a chemical reaction between volatile organic compounds and oxides of nitrogen. High levels can aggravate lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema and COPD, the MPCA said.

Fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and cause coughing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, dizziness or fatigue.

People in sensitive groups — those with asthma, COPD, diabetes or heart disease, as well as children and seniors — are encouraged to reduce outdoor physical activity and avoid prolonged time outdoors until air quality improves, the MPCA said.

Reducing outdoor burning and use of gas-powered machinery and cutting down on vehicle trips during the afternoon and early evening when ozone levels are highest can also help reduce air pollution, the National Weather Service said.