The 3M Open on Friday finalized its field for next week's tournament, one that includes world No. 1 ranked Dustin Johnson and 10 other major champions, including Masters winners Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed as well as Louis Oosthuizen and Gary Woodland.

Popular Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau, ranked 17th in the world. also entered by the 4 p.m. Central deadline Friday. So did Brendon Todd, a two-time winner in 2020.

Combined, the 156-man field has won 263 PGA Tour events, led by Johnson's 24 career victories. Watson and Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker have each won 12 events.

Eight players ranked in the world's top 50 committed to play starting Thursday at TPC Twin Cities. Johnson and Reed (9th) both are in the Top 10. Garcia ranks 51st and Watson is 54th.

Tournament director Mike Welch called a field with 23 of the top ranked 70 players, for an event "sandwiched between the Open Championship and the Olympics, a testament to how PGA Tour players view our stop."

Former Gophers golfer Angus Flanagan received a 3M Open sponsor's exemption for the second consecutive summer, with executive tournament director Hollis Cavner predicting Great Britain's Walker Cup player will play on the PGA Tour, maybe sooner than later.

The field also includes three players with Minnesota connections — Troy Merritt, Tom Hoge and Erik van Rooyen.

Held the week after the British Open in England, the 3M Open recruited players to play a week before many of the world's top players will compete for their countries at the Tokyo Olympics.

Americans Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau are bound for Japan. Morikawa and DeChambeau battled down the final holes at the inaugural 2019 3M Open before Matthew Wolff defeated them both with an eagle putt from the fringe of the green to win his first PGA title.

Wolff is coming back to play in Blaine for the third time. The 2020 winner, Michael Thompson will be back as well.

Spain's Garcia, South Africa's Oosthuizen and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo all declined to play for their countries and are schedule to play this week in Blaine.

Johnson is as well. He played in last summer's 3M Open, shot 78 in the first round and withdrew shortly thereafter, citing an injury.

A flight paid for by players is being chartered to bring as many as 80 of them to Minnesota immediately after the British Open's final round finishes Sunday afternoon Twin Cities time.

Reed's commitment was announced Friday morning. Nicknamed "Captain America," he thrilled Minnesota golf fans with his play at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. His Sunday singles victory over Europe's Rory McIlroy was foremost among them during the Americans' convincing victory.

All players who committed to play next week can withdraw at any time.

This year's tournament will be played with spectators allowed after none were last July because of the COVID_19 pandemic.

Among big names set to compete in Wednesday's celebrity Compass Challenge are LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam and CBS' Amanda Balionis, actor Josh Duhamel and former Viking Kyle Rudolph, former Twin Joe Mauer and Vikings receiver Adam Thielen as well as NFL star Larry Fitzgerald and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

Here are the golfers announced Friday for the 3M Open:

Four more players will be chosen from a Monday qualifier and there is a sponsor's exemption left as well.