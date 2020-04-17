Female wood ducks are beginning to look for nesting cavaties. We have as many as 11, five pairs and a single drake, on our pond late each afternoon. Thursday morning a hen made a visit to one of the four nesting boxes we have, while her mate watched from a nearby tree. She was in and out in about two minutes. We hope she liked what she saw.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Wingnut
Home & Garden
Wood duck house-hunting
Hen made a visit to one of our nesting boxes
Home & Garden
Stand by for birds
Migration flow moving north quickly
Home & Garden
Radar shows birds on the move
Central Iowa Wednesday morning
Home & Garden
Mealworms popular today
Chickadees and blackbirds
Home & Garden
Video field trip to Sax-Zim bog
Tuesday, 5 p.m., three sources