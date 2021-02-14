1 p.m. vs. Wisconsin • Streamed on BTN Plus, 96.7-FM

Two teams with momentum off big victories

Gophers update: Minnesota (6-9, 5-8 Big Ten) broke a two-game losing streak with a 10-point victory over Illinois on Wednesday and now has won four of six games. The Gophers are getting healthier, but G Gadiva Hubbard — so essential in the Gophers' overtime victory at Wisconsin on Jan. 3 — is still questionable with a sprained ankle. She was limited in the past two practices. Look for C Kayla Mershon to get her second straight start for the Gophers, who will likely have a size disadvantage against the Badgers at nearly every position. G Sara Scalia led the Gophers with 20 points against the Illini. G Jasmine Powell had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds. F Kadi Sissoko had 16 points and six rebounds.

Badgers update: After a 1-13 start in conference play, the Badgers (5-13, 2-13) pulled off one of the bigger upsets of the Big Ten season with a 75-70 victory over No. 12 Ohio State on Wednesday. It was the first time in eight years the Badgers had beaten a team ranked in the top 15. F Imani Lewis was the biggest reason. She scored a career-high 27 points to go with 14 rebounds for her conference-best 10th double-double. G Sydney Hilliard had 13 points and seven assists and C Sara Stapleton 13 points and 10 rebounds. In the overtime loss to the Gophers on Jan. 3, G Julie Prospisilova had 28 points and Hilliard had 21 on a night when Lewis (13) was held relatively in check.

Kent Youngblood