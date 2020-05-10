A 36-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to murder for plunging a knife into her live-in boyfriend’s heart at the apartment they shared near the University of Minnesota.

Zara Jo Case admitted Friday in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree murder in connection with the death on Feb. 15 of Joseph “Moochie” McRunnel, 39, at their home in the 900 block of 15th Avenue SE. in the Como neighborhood.

Case remains jailed without bail ahead of sentencing on June 9.

McRunnel was known by his parents, neighbors and friends as a “calm, passive person,” while Case was “volatile and confrontational when high or drunk,” according to the criminal complaint.

Case told police soon after the killing that she had recently left substance abuse rehabilitation and was addicted to methamphetamines and alcohol, the complaint noted. Her criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for drunken driving and obstructing police, and multiple counts of drinking in public.

The complaint spelled out an increasingly chaotic and violent sequence:

Police were called to the address about 5:25 a.m. by a man in a different apartment who said he barricaded his door to keep Case from breaking in. Officers found Case naked from the waist down and “extremely intoxicated,” and sent her back to her apartment.

About 20 minutes later, the neighbor called again with the same concern. With McRunnel’s help, Case was led back to their apartment.

Another call at 6:06 a.m. revealed that Case was outside and screaming that McRunnel had stabbed himself. Officers found McRunnel on his apartment floor. He was stabbed in the chest.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said the knife went more than 4 inches into his chest and pierced his right ventricle.