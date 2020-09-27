Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was arrested Saturday night in Plymouth on charges of possession of narcotics and receiving and/or concealing stolen property, according to jail records.

“We are aware of the situation involving Malik Beasley and are in the process of gathering information at this time,” the team said in a statement.

It was unclear if Beasley was still in custody or had been released as of Sunday afternoon. The Athletic reported the narcotics charge was related to marijuana possession.

Beasley, who lives in Plymouth, is a restricted free agent the Wolves have designs on re-signing after trading for him in February. He averaged 20.7 points in 14 games with Minnesota this season.

Beasley, 23, is not participating in the voluntary group workouts the Wolves are currently undertaking, their first workouts as a team since the NBA postponed its season March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach Ryan Saunders said Sunday Beasley had participated in individual workouts leading up to the last week.

“This is a player-driven program. Completely voluntary. So, that’s what I know on that,” Saunders said.

