Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas said trying to figure out what the salary cap is going to look like going forward is a little like living in “parallel universes.”

As the NBA plays out the current season in the Orlando bubble, the league won’t have a lot of time to address issues on the table for next season, chief among them just what the salary cap is going to look like. For a team that has multiple restricted free agents in Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley and multiple first-round picks, including the No. 1 overall selection, the Wolves are chief among the teams concerned with where the cap will go. Rosas is trying to prepare for any and all situations, hence the reference to living in different dimensions.

“Play everything out and be prepared when we’re given that guidance,” Rosas said.

Rosas mentioned he has been in communication with other team executives about this over recent days, and this is one reason the NBA pushed back its previously announced date of the NBA draft from Oct. 16 to Nov. 18. That extra month will allow the league to sort through salary-cap issues.

“It is a hard reality in that we’re still working through not only what the future holds, for not only that, but the start of the season,” Rosas said. “But in reality it can’t stop us.”

The Wolves and other teams might not have much time to react once the league sets the cap for next season, so the Wolves have to accomplish any contingency planning now.

“There’s just too many moving targets right now to really nail down specific data points to work off of,” Rosas said.

Where’s KAT?

The Wolves listed Karl-Anthony Towns as part of the roster for their group workouts, which players had to endure a quarantine in order to participate in because of the coronavirus.

But Rosas didn’t directly address questions Saturday over whether Towns was a part of the group workouts, instead saying it’s a “fluid situation” for many players in terms of their availability.

This week, Towns posted pictures to his Instagram account where it appeared he was on vacation celebrating the birthday of his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods.

Rosas emphasized the workouts were voluntary and multiple players, such as Hernangomez, had conflicts with other commitments. Hernangomez is filming Adam Sandler’s new movie. Towns did participate in individual workouts before the team holding the group workouts.

“Our job here is not to report on who is here or who is not here,” Rosas said. “We don’t want to put guys in a situation. … Guys are here. We want to protect the privacy.

“We want to give them a safe space to come in and work. And again, it’s not mandatory, it’s not training camp. It’s an accelerated part of the offseason that we typically never have.”

Singling out Vanderbilt

One name Rosas did bring up unprompted, in the context of young players developing over the extended offseason, was Jarred Vanderbilt, who came to the Wolves from the Nuggets last season before the trade deadline. Vanderbilt is a second-round pick out of Kentucky who came into the league with strong rebounding skills at 6-foot-11. He averaged 15.9 points and 13 rebounds for the Iowa Wolves in seven games before the pandemic halted play.

"He's done well here," Rosas said. "Not only these two weeks, but he's been here since the individual platforms started. He's got an urgency to him that's pretty intriguing."