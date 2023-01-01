IMPACT PLAYER: Bojan Bogdanovic, Detroit
He scored a team-high 28 points on a night the Pistons didn't have near the talent level of the Wolves.
BY THE NUMBERS
22 Second-chance points for the Pistons.
24 Pistons fast-break points.
0 Rebounds for D'Angelo Russell.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live: Defense, special teams early story as Packers lead 14-3 over Vikings. Follow on Gameview
The Vikings are fighting for seeding; the Packers are fighting for a playoff berth. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game statistics and scores from around the NFL.
Sports
Saints win 20-10 in Philly, deny Eagles top spot in NFC
Marshon Lattimore returned an interception 11 yards for a late New Orleans touchdown, and the Philadelphia Eagles' bid for the top seed in the NFC took a serious dent with a 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Sports
Brady, Bucs rally to beat Panthers 30-24, clinch NFC South
Tom Brady threw for 432 yards and three long touchdowns to Mike Evans, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch their second straight NFC South championship with a 30-24 come-from-behind win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Wild
Sammy Walker and Adam Beckman sent back to Iowa by Wild
With Marcus Foligno back in the lineup, and a light week, the Wild have the young forwards headed back to Des Moines.
Sports
Duggan vs. Bennett: 2 onetime underdogs fight for CFP title
TCU thought so much of Max Duggan at the beginning of the season that he lost his job. Georgia seemed like it spent years trying to give its starting quarterback job to anyone not named Stetson Bennett.