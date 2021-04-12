IMPACT PLAYER
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
He hit a key three-pointer and had 27 points, 12 boards, eight assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
44 Wolves' three-point shooting percentage.
100 Wolves' free-throw shooting percentage.
3 Steals by Anthony Edwards.
