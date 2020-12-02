One hotel has found a creative way to keep its kitchen up and running during the latest pandemic-fueled pause on on-site dining in Minnesota.

Starting Friday, the Hewing Hotel, in Minneapolis’ North Loop, will bring a seven-course tasting menu to the door of a hotel room that’s been reconfigured as a private dining room.

Parties of two to four people rent a room for three hours for $65 (and get a 10% discount if they decide to stay the night).

Then, dinner will be delivered to the door, one course at a time. Staff will knock to let guests know their food has arrived, and then leave it outside in a no-contact handoff. Chef Nyle Flynn will then patch in via video to explain the course.

Dinner is $110 per person and wine pairings are an additional $65 per person.

“As you can imagine, not having our restaurant, bar or rooftop open for in-person dining has been devastating for us,” said Hewing spokeswoman Naomi Thompson. “Even though we’re a hotel — we rely very much on our food and beverage business. Our culinary team has been super creative in coming up with ways to continue to serve people and we’re excited to roll this out.”

Reservations open today on Tock; tickets are available Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m. through Dec. 19.

And for those who’d rather have a private dinner in their own home, the Hewing Bar and Lounge offers a takeout menu, too. (300 N. Washington Av., Mpls., 651-468-0400.)

@SharynJackson