DULUTH — A South Range, Wis., man was convicted Wednesday in Cook County court for his role in dismembering the dead body of Richard Balsimo — a St. Paul man whose remains were found in 5-gallon buckets and a tote in Lake Superior near Grand Portage in July 2021.

Robert Thomas West, 42, is guilty of being an accessory after the fact to murder and interference with a dead body. According to the Attorney General's office, West also faces charges in Wisconsin for disposing of the gun used to kill Balsimo, mutilating a corpse, harboring a felon and possession of a firearm.

His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Jacob Colt Johnson is charged with murder in the second degree and his trial is scheduled to start July 18, 2023. Another accomplice who helped dispose of the body, Tommi Hintz, pleaded guilty this past summer. Her sentencing is pending.

Balsimo, who was reported missing by his family on June 20, 2021, was shot in a car, then taken to Superior, Wis., where West helped dismember the body, according to court documents. Hintz secured the help of a boat owner in northeastern Minnesota and West dumped the body into Lake Superior. West told the driver he was tossing as his grandmother's valuables and a dead dog. Divers from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found the body about a month after he was reported missing.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office ruled Balsimo died of "homicidal violence."

Duluth-based APS Investigators was retained by Balsimo's family to help find the missing man in early July. It had five investigators working "around the clock" to find Balsimo and tips from an informant led to details about the cause of death and location of remains, according to a news release from investigator Justin Terch.

Balsimo, who was 34, was described by his family as "an amazing man with a heart of gold ... a father, son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend whose life mattered to so many."

Attorney General Keith Ellison's office prosecuted the case, at the request of Cook County attorney Molly Hicken.