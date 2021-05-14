Closet space is lacking, but Canal Park's historic north pier lighthouse offers spectacular views.

The Duluth Harbor North Pierhead Light is on offer from the U.S. General Services Administration, tasked with finding a new caretaker.

The lighthouse is free to a variety of government agencies, nonprofits and community development organizations for a range of purposes from educational to preservation. It will be sold if it's not transferred to a public body or nonprofit.

The 43-foot-high lighthouse is at the end of the north breakwater of Duluth's shipping canal. It was built in 1910 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In 2019, Wisconsin Point's Superior Harbor Entry Light sold for $159,000 after the federal government was unsuccessful in giving it to a public entity.

The obsolete lighthouses are relinquished under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act, which seeks to find suitable stewards for them when no longer needed by the Coast Guard and federal agencies.

Three other picturesque lighthouses are available: Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown, Rhode Island — America's third-oldest lighthouse; Watch Hill Light in Westerly, Rhode Island; and Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Light in Ohio.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Jana Hollingsworth • 218-508-2450