A storm that has battered much of Minnesota for the past three days finally touched the Twin Cities, dropping enough snow overnight to coat roads and make for slippery travel.

Metro area freeways were littered with crashes and spinouts at 6:45 a.m. just as the peak of the commute began and road conditions started to improve — slowly — as the heaviest bands of snow began to diminish.

A jackknifed semitrailer truck blocked a lane on northbound Interstate 35W near County Road I in Arden Hills earlier in the morning. Other drivers slid off ramps into ditches.

"This is what we expected," said Minnesota Department of Transportation spokeswoman Anne Meyer. "This is heavy wet snow so there will be slick spots. Drivers should be on alert."

MnDOT dispatched its full armada of plows to clear roads and they will be working round the clock.

At 6:45 a.m., Metro Transit reported that 27% of buses were delayed by an average of 6 minutes.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the metro and just about all of Minnesota until 6 p.m. Thursday — 9 p.m. in some places — where 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected to fall along a line from Marshall to Hutchinson to Mankato to the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin, before things taper off Thursday afternoon and evening, the Weather Service said.

To the north, 6 to 8 inches were forecast in an area from Morris to St. Cloud while 3 to 6 inches were expected along the Interstate 90 corridor from Worthington to Rochester, the Weather Service said.

More than 100 schools across the state have closed or started late on Thursday, though some shifted instruction online.

For the second straight day, a blizzard warning remained in effect for the Duluth area and the North Shore of Lake Superior. A day after receiving nearly a foot of snow, places such as Silver Bay, Two Harbors and Grand Marais were in line to get another 7 to 11 inches, the Weather Service said.

A low-pressure system responsible for the long-duration storm moved into Wisconsin overnight and slowly continued to move east, but some snow will continue into Friday, the Weather Service said.

Behind the storm, temperatures will tumble to some of the coldest readings of the season. Highs in the Twin Cities by Monday will be in the single digits to the low teens, while lows could sink below zero for the first time this winter, the Weather Service said.