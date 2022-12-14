A light blanket of snow that fell in the metro area overnight has turned roads slippery making for a challenging Wednesday morning commute.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation at 6 a.m. was reporting scores of spinouts and crashes on Twin Cities highways and freeways as the state deals with winter weather for the third straight day with the worst yet to come.

"The damage has been done," said meteorologist Brent Hewett with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. "Roads are nice and snow-covered."

With highs Wednesday expected to reach the mid-30s, most of the 1 to 3 inches of snow that fell overnight should melt, but Thursday promises to be another rough drive to work or school, Hewett said.

That's when 2 to 5 inches of snow could fall as the backside of the slow-moving system brings heavy snow to the metro and central and southern Minnesota. By the time things wrap up Saturday morning, the Twin Cities is in line for 5 to 7 inches, Hewett said.

The Arrowhead region of Minnesota, including Duluth, will likely see much more snow. Only 2 inches of snow had fallen as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, but that was only the beginning, said meteorologist Nathan Lynum. A blizzard warning was in effect for the city and the North Shore until 6 p.m. Thursday with 15 to 20 inches of snow possible by the time the storm wraps up on Saturday. Winds gusting to 40 mph will complicate matters, he said.

"That will make for difficult travel conditions," Lynum said.

Snow totals around the metro were still coming in, but a few included 2.5 inches in Minnetonka and Chanhassen while Buffalo picked up 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.