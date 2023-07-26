Strong to severe thunderstorms rumbled across the Twin Cities and parts of central Minnesota overnight dumping heavy rain, but the precipitation is not expected to bring relief from this week's high heat and humidity.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday along a line stretching from the South Dakota border near Madison, Minn., to Willmar to the Twin Cities and into St. Croix and Pierce counties in Wisconsin. Cities such as Faribault, Redwood Falls, Mankato and Red Wing are included in the advisory area covering 25 counties where temperatures and humidity will combine to make it feel like 100 degrees the next two days.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," the National Weather Service said. "Little cooling relief is expected overnight. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun."

Bad air won't make things any easier. An air quality alert due to high levels of ground-level ozone pollution remains in effect in the Twin Cities through 9 p.m. Thursday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said.

Keeping cool could be difficult for about 10,000 Xcel Energy customers in the metro area after storms knocked out power and access to air conditioning early Wednesday. Trees fell on power lines as winds whipped at more than 40 mph with one of the highest gusts reported in St. Paul at 56 mph, according to the Weather Service.

Even stronger winds — clocked at 70 to 80 mph near Belgrade — battered central and western Minnesota. Several trees were reported down and power was out in Morris and Chokio and other towns in Stevens County in far western Minnesota.

"There are numerous power lines down," the county's Emergency Management office said in a social media post. "Crews will be working throughout the night and throughout the day tomorrow (Wednesday) to clear roadways and restore power."

Some damage was reported in the county and further east in Kandiyohi County. Pontoon boats were flipped and some buildings suffered roof damage near New London, according to the Weather Service and storm chaser reports.

More than an inch of rain fell in many parts of the metro area, " a nice drought reliever for the south and west metro," tweeted NWS senior meteorologist Bill Borghoff.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to dissipate by midmorning Wednesday. Another chance of strong to severe storms will again be possible Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said.

After two days of highs near 95 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will drop back into the 80s Friday through Sunday.