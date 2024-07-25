Now that meteorological summer is more than half over, it will get hot. Not Phoenix-hot, but hot enough for most of us. The pattern is pivoting from downpours to heat and smoke.

Hundreds of wildfires are burning upwind over the western U.S. and Canada. The result will be cherry-red sunsets and episodes of poor air quality in the weeks to come. We'll see fewer rainy days into mid-August.

Since April 1, the airport has picked up 21.26 inches of rain, the second-wettest such period on record, and nearly four times wetter than 2023. Only 2014 was wetter.

Dry, smoky sunshine lingers into the weekend for most of Minnesota. The only exception: Far northern and western counties may have thunder on Sunday. The best chance of a storm or two comes Monday; otherwise dry weather is the rule next week with three to five days with highs of 90 or above. The Twin Cities have only experienced one 90-degree day so far (by this time last year, it was 16). We're due.

From daily drenchings to a fire hose of hot wildfire smoke — what's next, Paul? Let's all be surprised, OK?